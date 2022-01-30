DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Price Reaches $687.32 on Top Exchanges

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.81 or 0.06811199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,790.89 or 1.00437218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006640 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

