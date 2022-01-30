DeHive (DHV) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $101,782.00

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, DeHive has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001371 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $427,434.45 and $101,782.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.