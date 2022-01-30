Dent Price Down 1.5% This Week (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Dent has a total market cap of $240.85 million and $30.13 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dent has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00108368 BTC.

Dent Profile

Dent (DENT) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

