Deri Protocol (DERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.25 Million

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and approximately $351,666.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.46 or 0.06841031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.10 or 0.99793823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053472 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 459,932,436 coins and its circulating supply is 109,536,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.