Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,906. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.
Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Post Company Profile
Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.
