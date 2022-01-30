Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 80.1% from the December 31st total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,906. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of $48.50 and a 12 month high of $72.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.74.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 30.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DPSGY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($82.95) to €75.00 ($85.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

