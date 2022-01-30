Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 86.5% in January

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.76. 136,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DTEGY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.