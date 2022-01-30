Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Up 86.5% in January

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the December 31st total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.76. 136,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of $17.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $31.69 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Deutsche Telekom Company Profile
Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.
