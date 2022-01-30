Devery (EVE) Trading 7.2% Lower This Week

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Devery has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Devery has a total market cap of $78,451.87 and $6,161.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

Devery (EVE) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

