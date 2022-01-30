DEXTools (DEXT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $106,124.00

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DEXTools coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXTools has traded 16% higher against the dollar. DEXTools has a market cap of $29.93 million and $106,124.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00108194 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 148,403,255 coins and its circulating supply is 100,347,247 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

Buying and Selling DEXTools

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEXTools using one of the exchanges listed above.

