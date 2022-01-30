Dfyn Network (DFYN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.60 Million

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,475.16 or 0.06698097 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,908.66 or 0.99879391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00050917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006687 BTC.

Dfyn Network Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 80,513,095 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

