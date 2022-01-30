DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Down 42.1% in January

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 499,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new stake in DHI Group in the 4th quarter valued at $936,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 418.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 164,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 132,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in DHI Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in DHI Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 602,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 101,800 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.10. 178,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,964. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.66 million, a PE ratio of -8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. DHI Group has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. DHI Group had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that DHI Group will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DHX. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

