Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,627 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,668 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Diamondback Energy worth $26,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3,760.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $128.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.35 and a 12 month high of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

