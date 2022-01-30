DIGG (DIGG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $102,167.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for about $31,152.04 or 0.84306699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $15.67 million and $102,167.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

