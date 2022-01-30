DigitalBits Price Down 19.3% This Week (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000731 BTC on major exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $235.86 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00245426 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00013918 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006832 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00019744 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

