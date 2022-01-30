Digitalcoin Price Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $174,211.78 and $3.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,876.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.82 or 0.06861358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.08 or 0.00290626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.09 or 0.00779081 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00066558 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.81 or 0.00400811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00239451 BTC.

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,329,276 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitalcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

