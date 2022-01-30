DigitalNote (XDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $169.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $169.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00390285 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,074,043,323 coins and its circulating supply is 7,935,353,631 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

