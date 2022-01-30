DigixDAO Price Tops $504.93 on Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $38.87 million and approximately $703.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for $504.93 or 0.01365731 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00245304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00045817 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 76,986 coins. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

