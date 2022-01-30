DinoExchange (DINO) Achieves Market Cap of $394,750.34

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0558 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular exchanges. DinoExchange has a total market capitalization of $394,750.34 and approximately $89.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.34 or 0.06841926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.83 or 0.99758594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052848 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

DinoExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DinoExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

