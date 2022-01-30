DinoExchange (DINO) Price Hits $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DinoExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $394,750.34 and $89.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.34 or 0.06841926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.83 or 0.99758594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052848 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

