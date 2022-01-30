DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,778,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of DISH Network worth $207,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 65.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the second quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 116,419.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the period. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DISH Network from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $28.53 and a 1-year high of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.