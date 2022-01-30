Ditto (DITTO) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ditto coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001459 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Ditto has a market cap of $1.39 million and $317.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00046719 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.99 or 0.06719712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,953.51 or 1.00007210 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006640 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com

Buying and Selling Ditto

