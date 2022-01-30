DMScript (DMST) Hits Market Cap of $77,526.94

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. DMScript has a total market cap of $77,526.94 and $140.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.46 or 0.06841031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.10 or 0.99793823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053472 BTC.

About DMScript

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

DMScript Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

