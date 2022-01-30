DNotes Trading 5.5% Higher This Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DNotes has a market cap of $6,916.37 and approximately $61,455.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DNotes has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 48.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

