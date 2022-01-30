Don-key (DON) Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Don-key has a market capitalization of $11.68 million and $297,357.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.22 or 0.00292685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009138 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002123 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Don-key Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,063,517 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

