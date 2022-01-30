Don-key (DON) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Don-key has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Don-key has a market cap of $12.14 million and $217,760.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00285184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,063,517 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

