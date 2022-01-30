Donut (DONUT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,799.00

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Donut coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Donut has a market capitalization of $411,137.13 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Donut has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,601.34 or 0.06841926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,928.83 or 0.99758594 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052848 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

