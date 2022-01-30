DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCSU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ DPCSU opened at $10.05 on Friday. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.96 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.