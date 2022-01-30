Dragon Coins One Day Trading Volume Tops $57.00 (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $57.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded flat against the US dollar. One Dragon Coins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045955 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00108015 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Dragon Coins Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

