Drep [new] (DREP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.55 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Drep [new] has a market cap of $27.48 million and $4.55 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Drep [new] has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001860 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00045615 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00108194 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

