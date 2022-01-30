Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Shares Bought by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 70.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,010 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Dril-Quip worth $7,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 14.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,051,000 after buying an additional 134,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terence Bartlett Jupp sold 1,270 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $28,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $25.53 on Friday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock has a market cap of $903.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays cut their price target on Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Dril-Quip Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.