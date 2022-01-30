DubaiCoin Price Tops $1.20 on Top Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00025100 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00015771 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004177 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001565 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.