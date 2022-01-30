Ducato Protocol Token Market Cap Tops $87,081.46 (DUCATO)

Ducato Protocol Token (CURRENCY:DUCATO) traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Ducato Protocol Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Ducato Protocol Token has a market capitalization of $87,081.46 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ducato Protocol Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ducato Protocol Token has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004248 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00045978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00108032 BTC.

Ducato Protocol Token Coin Profile

Ducato Protocol Token is a coin. Ducato Protocol Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,000 coins. Ducato Protocol Token’s official Twitter account is @DUCATO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ducato Protocol Token is ducato.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DUCATO is Hybrid DeFi 2.0 that combines the advantages of existing CeFi and DeFi, providing reliability, speed, and decentralized stability through high liquidity and blockchain-backed smart contracts. Therefore, it can be used in various situations. “

