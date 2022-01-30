Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.88 Million (DUCK)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a total market cap of $10.88 million and $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.81 or 0.06811199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,790.89 or 1.00437218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token launched on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.