Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,884 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 515.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,093,483,000 after acquiring an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

