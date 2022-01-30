DXdao Hits One Day Volume of $136,367.00 (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, DXdao has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. DXdao has a total market cap of $21.08 million and approximately $136,367.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for approximately $427.37 or 0.01120992 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00249647 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000117 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0914 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006850 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

Buying and Selling DXdao

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

