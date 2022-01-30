Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14,331.44

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market capitalization of $14,331.44 and $51,231.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamite alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00254102 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000119 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007200 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000897 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.41 or 0.01126774 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 726,120 coins and its circulating supply is 387,413 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamite and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.