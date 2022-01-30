e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. e-Gulden has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $87.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0957 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.38 or 0.00285184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002001 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,219 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,031 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.