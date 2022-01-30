E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,710,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,769 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.57% of E2open Parent worth $53,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent during the third quarter worth about $437,181,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 11.1% during the second quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,973,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 142.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,235,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,603,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,266 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in E2open Parent by 82.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,390,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,843 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.58.

NYSE ETWO opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.13. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

