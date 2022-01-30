Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ EBMT traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $154.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.32). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.80%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $224,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 373,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 30,745 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 342,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 19,205 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 278,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 107,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

