Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $11.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $13.05.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
