Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX opened at $11.42 on Friday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a $0.0355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENX. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 408,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 24,674 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 135,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-end investment company, which seeks current income exempt from federal and new york income taxes through investment in high rated investment grade municipal securities. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

