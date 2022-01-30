eBoost (EBST) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $92.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.88 or 0.00285980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009634 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002008 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

