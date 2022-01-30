ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ECN Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,932,300 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the December 31st total of 2,158,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 53.4 days.

Shares of ECNCF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 19,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,242. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ECN Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

