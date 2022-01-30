Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) Short Interest Update

Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ZEST) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 97.5% from the December 31st total of 55,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of Ecoark stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69. Ecoark has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Ecoark had a negative net margin of 52.21% and a negative return on equity of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

In other Ecoark news, CEO Randy May acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $128,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO William B. Hoagland acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $41,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nepsis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,992,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecoark in the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

