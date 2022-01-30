Eden Trading 10.9% Lower This Week (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Eden has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $55,585.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eden has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eden coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00046035 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00108213 BTC.

Eden Profile

EDN is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io . Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog . Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio . The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

