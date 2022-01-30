Edgeless (EDG) Trading 24.9% Higher This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless coin can now be bought for about $0.0295 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00045387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.