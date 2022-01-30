Edgeware (EDG) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Edgeware has a total market capitalization of $30.64 million and approximately $634,341.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00046102 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00109383 BTC.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,662,000,507 coins and its circulating supply is 5,975,615,716 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.