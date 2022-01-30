Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of Edison International worth $46,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,501,160,000 after buying an additional 334,370 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,446,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,008,752,000 after buying an additional 325,518 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after buying an additional 965,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,463,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,622,000 after buying an additional 203,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Edison International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,930,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,275,000 after buying an additional 52,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EIX. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

