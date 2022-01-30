Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stake Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $832,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $461,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth $2,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $62.02 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Argus boosted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

