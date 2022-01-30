Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $46.82 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 330,902 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $46,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $5,528,240,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,239,285,000 after buying an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apple by 515.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,285,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,093,483,000 after buying an additional 12,799,829 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.99.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.37 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

