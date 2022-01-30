Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Position Raised by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 495 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.76.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $104.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $78.44 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.23 per share, for a total transaction of $168,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,160 shares of company stock valued at $20,126,910 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

