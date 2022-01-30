Efinity Market Capitalization Reaches $76.53 Million (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Efinity has traded flat against the dollar. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.81 or 0.06811199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,790.89 or 1.00437218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins.

Efinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

